In this file photo taken on February 3, 2020 Spain’s King Felipe VI arrives for the opening ceremony of the Spanish 14th legislature at the lower house of parliament in Madrid. GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Spain’s King Felipe VI is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19, the palace said Monday.

“A person with whom he was in contact yesterday tested positive for Covid-19 today,” the palace said in a statement, adding that the monarch had suspended all official activities for 10 days.

