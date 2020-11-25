Our Reporter

THE Executive Director of the Pastor Bimbo Odukoya Foundation (PBOF), Mrs Ronke Oyelakin has urged pupils to speak up when they suffer any form of abuse or when their rights are being violated.

She spoke last week during a sensitisation campaign to commemorate this year’s Universal Children’s Day which had as theme: “Investing in our future means investing in children.” The Universal Children’s Day is celebrated November 20 every year.

“We want the pupils to know that they can be abused sexually, emotionally and psychologically because they are vulnerable. However,they should not hesitate to speak up and report to the necessary authorities when they suffer any form of abuse,” she said.

The PBOF in partnership with Fundawazi Foundation toured four schools across Mushin local government, to sensitise pupils on their rights, sexual abuse ,child labour among others.

The schools included, Agbayewa Memorial College,Ilupeju Junior Grammar School, Stella Maris College and Estate Grammar School.

Oyelakin , while commenting on the theme of this year’s celebration, stressed the need to give all children equal opportunities and acceptance.

She,however,called on parents to protect their children and ensure they access to qualitative education,shelter and health care.

Abisola Soneye, Executive Director, Fundawazi Foundation urged the pupils to resist the violation of their rights and steer clear of hard drugs.

“You should make sure nobody violates your rights. It is important you know you have a right to basic education,protection from abuse and that nobody has the right to touch you inappropriately. However,you need to be decent and stay away from hard drugs because you are the face of tomorrow,” she said.