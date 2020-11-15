Northern leaders spoke directly and with conviction on #EndSARS; how it affects them and their followers and how they want the problems thrown up by #EndSARS to be solved.

Ropo Sekoni

Speaking Up became a value preached recently by the country’s ‘Millennials and Generation Zers.’ Nothing new about this, as one of the cardinal principles of democracy has always been the right to ‘speak up’ by citizens. Freedom of speech and of the press helps to grow the market of ideas that fuels the culture of debate, compromise, and consensus without which democratic governance gets stunted in societies, especially where people choose to keep mum when they need to speak to be heard.

Since the #EndSARS experience, many hitherto undiscussed ideas about governance in the country as a whole and in distinct regions or zones have been coming into the open. Young citizens with a sense of history called protesters and others in the same generation referred to as hoodlums spoke in different languages recently; one of grievances they want the governments to respond to while the other group called hoodlums spoke in the language of violence and banditry.

Like most things in life, it will take time to know exactly how people in the same generation suddenly emerged to hold contradictory values, one for justice and order and the other for injustice and chaos. But there will always be people to reveal the underbelly of history whenever the time is ripe for full disclosures from participants in a national exercise of self-interrogation. Today’s column, very unusual in structure and style, is about the benefits of open communication in a federal democracy made possible by a group of millennials and generation zers about two meetings—one in the North and the other in the Southwest—recently about #EndSARS .

After a matter from protesters that promised to stimulate reform of the police was drowned by forces of darkness turned the attention of citizens and friends of the country from protest for change into a near anomie in the hands of criminals or hoodlums, series of meetings were called by the government. The federal government summoned stakeholders including ministers, traditional rulers, and others.

Similarly, leaders of regional governments got invited to meetings one after the other. Although how to restore full order to the polity must have been the main reason behind governments’ invitation of stakeholders to each of the meetings, this columnist was able to glean from media reports of the meetings some cultural responses that had received too little attention from the country’s political sociologists, especially in the form of mass communication. More specifically, two distinct ways of speaking between leaders from the North, better captured in this piece as ‘northern leaders’ and ‘leaders from the Southwest.’

Northern leaders spoke directly and with conviction on #EndSARS; how it affects them and their followers and how they want the problems thrown up by #EndSARS to be solved. On the two occasions that Northern Governors and traditional leaders met or spoke about the protest and the looting that replaced it in different parts of the country—from Lagos to Adamawa and from Port Harcourt to Kano, the stakeholders from the 19 northern states spoke with one voice. The message was unequivocal and devoid of ambiguity. And the message was that northern states had no problem with SARS as a part of the country’s police system because the governments or governors of the North( Northwest, Northeast, and Northcentral) have always found SARS to be beneficial to the North.

By way of proper attribution of the core of today’s piece, some young readers of this column (the type I used to refer to ten years ago in this column as members of backyard or front-house seminars) came to me to praise northern leaders for their frankness and courage to put their voice behind their desires. Before I could say Jack, the young men started pontificating about the readiness of northern leaders to act and talk with conviction on all matters of concern to the entire people of the country. One of the visitors with eyes or ears for history asked, me directly, “Were the people of the south given a different political system by the colonizers?” As if I was on trial, I quickly said that we were all raised on the diet of “Indirect Rule,” meaning that each region was left to its traditional rulers to manage its local governments but under overall supervision of colonial administrators posted to each local government.

Then came a volley of questions. “What did Southwest leaders mean in the report of their meeting with President Buhari’s Chief-of-Staff by “we want more police presence? Why did Yoruba leaders avoid talking straight about what their own people prefer or what they themselves as leaders of a region prefer, in the same language of directness that their northern counterparts spoke? Why did southwest leaders jump on 2004 National Conference recommendations when the meeting was about immediate problems of ending SARS and embarking on police reform? Shouldn’t Southwestern political and traditional leaders have asked the people of the Southwest about their assessment of SARS and the Nigerian Police Force per se.

To all these questions, I was becoming impatient and quickly asked my visitors to cut to the chase and speak up or talk straight like northern leaders. I was anxious to be educated by a close reading of many of the statements made by leaders from the Southwest in response to the rightness or wrongness of a SARS-type police formation in a democratic and rule-of-law ethos.

It was at this point that I got the meat of the evening’s unsolicited front-yard seminar. Each of the visitors spoke at length about what bothered him about the directness of northern leaders and the skirting of issues that defined the response to #EndSARS at the meeting of Southwest leaders. Northern leaders acted as the normative group while southwest leaders talked not as co-owners of Nigeria but as long-term tenants in a house bequeathed to all children by a generous grandfather.

I was able to realize that my visitors came to me as a representative of the Yoruba-Nigerian of old, always ready to talk with conviction and speak for the people they have the fortune or misfortune to lead. My younger visitors set out to feel my political and cultural pulse. I, again, asked them what the governors from the southwest should have said. “They ought to have the courage of their northern counterparts to talk straight,” they all chorused. There is wisdom in not blaming the leaders of the north for talking straight and honestly. What is wrong is with leaders of other regions’ hedging or beating about the bush, when leaders of other regions need to know what people of other regions feel about a national matter. Children of parents who talk as if they are tenants often cultivate the culture of tenants and develop inferiority complex that can often lead to avoidable behavioral problems, one of my younger teachers told me.

Without trying to make small exchanges about social reality look monumental, I choose to share today the private frustrations of young people, often wrapped in their subconscious, with readers who want to make sense of many things that happen in the society. Small complaints like the ones described above often add up to big discussions in many societies, especially those that subscribe to democratic governance to allow readers to peep into the subconscious of the Southwest’s leaders of tomorrow.

Since the return to democracy in 1999, I have not received news about political leaders—contemporary or traditional—offering matters of governance up for formal or informal dialogue with non-state actors or fellow members of the ruling party of whatever age. At 60, Nigeria is not an old democracy that can sleep with both eyes closed and expect well-built institutions by the country’s ancestors to take care of disruptions—planned or unplanned. It is cross-fertilization of ideas between leaders and followers charged with building democratic states, especially federal ones, where many religious or ethnic often view nation building as geopolitical struggles for dominance and relevance.

If Southwest leaders need to be told, many citizens including children of influential Yoruba men and women respect northern leaders for talking as owners of Nigeria, just as many of such young men and women get mortally worried when leaders of the Southwest or other regions talk as if they are descendants of subalterns in the republic. This kind of relationship between federating units is not a profitable way to nurture a culture of equality and sustainable inter-ethnic harmony and unity.