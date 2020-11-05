By Jamie Pyatt In Cape Town For Mailonline

Published: 09:43 EST, 5 November 2020 | Updated: 09:45 EST, 5 November 2020

This incredible CCTV footage shows a speeding car hitting a roundabout and flying over one hundred feet through the air and crashing into a chapel wall in South Africa.

The hapless driver soared fifteen feet up into the air before crash landing in a shower of sparks into historic St Andrew’s College school chapel.

A street camera captured the dramatic moment of what could be a scene straight out of the Hollywood blockbuster series of films Fast & Furious in Grahamstown in Eastern Cape.

Initial reports said that the car was being driven by an off-duty soldier when it took off on the roundabout who was rushed to a hospital A & E seriously injured but still conscious.

CCTV footage shows the car is a blur as it flies out of control through the air towards the chapel in South Africa

The car lands in a shower of sparks as it slams into the chapel’s wall, leaving the driver seriously injured

The driver’s red car was seriously damaged after the crash which saw the car fly more than 100 feet through the air

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said: ‘The driver was bleeding badly and details remain sketchy but we are studying the CCTV camera film.

‘It seems the driver lost control at a traffic circle and hit the school chapel border wall which saved the car going into the chapel itself’.

A first responder at the scene said: ‘Having seen the CCTV it would seem the driver clearly had not seen there was a circle and hit it at speed and it acted as a take off ramp.

‘The car took off like a stunt out of a James Bond film but fortunately for the driver the car flew straight and then it came down with a hell of a smash into a solid brick wall.

‘The driver was in a bad way and needed to be seriously stabilised at the scene before being taken to hospital and the car I suspect will be going straight to the breakers yard.

The car crashed into the St Andrew’s school chapel border wall in Grahamstown in Eastern Cape

‘Clearly speed was involved and a lack of the driver spotting a well-lit roundabout with lots of warning signs on the approach that there was a roundabout needs to be addressed.

‘It is fortunate that the driver survived and that it happened late at night and not during the day as the area where it crash-landed is part of a school and would have been very busy.’

The Anglican boarding school has 500 pupils was founded in 1855 by the first Bishop of Grahamstown The Right Reverend John Armstrong and the chapel was finished in 1913.

Old boys include South African rugby legend and coach Nick Mallett and Brigadier Sir Miles Hunt-Davis, KCVO, CBE, who was private secretary to Prince Philip between 1997 and 2010.

The £11,000 a year school is dedicated to the Patron Saint of England St Andrew.