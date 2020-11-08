Spicy Chicken Burger | Image Youtube

Looking for the best chicken burger recipe? Whether you want to make chicken burgers for a BBQ, a family gathering, or simply a meal for one, this recipe has you covered for all occasions.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon chilli powder

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 ½ teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 pound ground chicken

1 egg

1 large avocado – halved, pitted, and peeled

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 (8 ounce) container light sour cream

1 ½ cups shredded cabbage

4 whole wheat Kaiser rolls.

Methods: