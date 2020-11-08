Breaking News

Spicy Chicken Burger: Behind The Scene

Spicy Chicken Burger

Looking for the best chicken burger recipe? Whether you want to make chicken burgers for a BBQ, a family gathering, or simply a meal for one, this recipe has you covered for all occasions.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon chilli powder
  • 1 ½ teaspoons salt
  • 1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 ½ teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • 1 egg
  • 1 large avocado – halved, pitted, and peeled
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 (8 ounce) container light sour cream
  • 1 ½ cups shredded cabbage
  • 4 whole wheat Kaiser rolls.

Spicy Chicken Burger

Methods:

  1. Mix chilli powder, 1 1/2 teaspoon salt, cumin, minced garlic, and black pepper together in a small bowl.
  2. Sprinkle 3/4 of the chilli powder mixture over ground chicken in a large bowl. Add egg; mix well and shape into 4 patties.
  3. Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Grill patties until browned and juices run clear, about 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centre should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).
  4. Mash avocado in a small bowl; season with garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
  5. Mix remaining chilli powder mixture, sour cream, and shredded cabbage together in a bowl to make coleslaw.
  6. Toast Kaiser rolls lightly on the grill. Place chicken patties on the buns. Top each patty with mashed avocado, a large scoop of coleslaw, and sliced tomato.


