Looking for the best chicken burger recipe? Whether you want to make chicken burgers for a BBQ, a family gathering, or simply a meal for one, this recipe has you covered for all occasions.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon chilli powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 ½ teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 1 egg
- 1 large avocado – halved, pitted, and peeled
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 (8 ounce) container light sour cream
- 1 ½ cups shredded cabbage
- 4 whole wheat Kaiser rolls.
Methods:
- Mix chilli powder, 1 1/2 teaspoon salt, cumin, minced garlic, and black pepper together in a small bowl.
- Sprinkle 3/4 of the chilli powder mixture over ground chicken in a large bowl. Add egg; mix well and shape into 4 patties.
- Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Grill patties until browned and juices run clear, about 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centre should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).
- Mash avocado in a small bowl; season with garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
- Mix remaining chilli powder mixture, sour cream, and shredded cabbage together in a bowl to make coleslaw.
- Toast Kaiser rolls lightly on the grill. Place chicken patties on the buns. Top each patty with mashed avocado, a large scoop of coleslaw, and sliced tomato.
