Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

THE newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University ( BSU), Prof. Tor Iorapuu, has assured the university that he would boost sporting activities during his tenure.

He spoke at the weekend during a tennis tournament organised in honour of the out going VC, Prof. Msugh Kembe, held at BSU senior staff club

Iorapuu stated that he is a basket baller, hence,his tenure would promote sporting activities among staff and students for them to be mentally and physically alert.

He promised that the basket ball court at the second campus would be upgraded.

Prof. James Ayatse,Tor Jemgbah David Afatyo,Ter Buruku Moses Hangeior,all lauded BSU tennis club for honouring the outgoing VC.

Makurdi club ( tennis section ) ,Aper Aku stadium tennis clubs and Gboko tennis club participated in the tournament.