'Sports 'll get maximum attention in  BSU'

 Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

THE newly appointed  Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University ( BSU), Prof. Tor Iorapuu, has assured the university  that he would boost  sporting activities during  his tenure.

He spoke  at the weekend during a tennis tournament organised in honour of the out going VC, Prof. Msugh Kembe, held at BSU senior staff club

Iorapuu stated that  he is a basket baller, hence,his tenure would  promote sporting activities among staff and students for them to  be mentally and physically alert.

He promised that the basket ball court at the  second campus would  be upgraded.

Prof. James Ayatse,Tor Jemgbah David Afatyo,Ter Buruku Moses Hangeior,all lauded  BSU tennis club for honouring the outgoing VC.

Makurdi club ( tennis section ) ,Aper Aku stadium tennis clubs and Gboko  tennis club participated in the tournament.

