Gboyega Alaka

IT was an occasion to savour for stakeholders in the sexual and gender-based violence battle, Thursday, as Project Alert on Violence Against Women launched the Sexual & Gender Based Violence referral list for Lagos.

The launch, which took place at the Golf View Suites & Conference Centre, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos and had representatives of surveillance team against domestic violence across Lagos in attendance along with other dignitaries that included Funmi Adegoke, Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Adegboyega Solanke, of LASEDA and Oloyede Sunday Afolabi, who represented National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The overall objective of the mapping and assessment are to identify and document various service providers (state and non-state actors –CSOs) and the services they provide in the identified Spotlight Initiative LGAs in Lagos State – Yaba, Ikorodu, and Alimosho LGAs and extended to other LGAs including Oshodi-Isolo, Ikeja, Agege, Kosofe and Lagos Island and Surulere.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Director, Project Alert, Josephine Effah-Chukwuma said the publication will go a long way in helping Lagosians identify where to get help in case of incidents of sexual and gender-based abuses.

She also seized the occasion to recognised efforts of the various surveillance teams, sister agencies in the battle against abuses, the police, media and the Lagos State government.

The publication, which is part of the Spotlight Initiative Project to eliminate violence against women and girls, was developed by Dr. Princess Olufemi-Kayode and implemented by Project Alert.