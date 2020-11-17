By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Published: 20:37 EST, 16 November 2020 | Updated: 21:12 EST, 16 November 2020

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar slammed President Donald Trump for badmouthing her and compared his political rallies to Ku Klux Klan gatherings.

The Minnesota congresswoman opened up on the bullying she faced as Trump personally attacked her on his campaign trail.

‘On a personal level, I have gotten accustomed to standing up to bullies in my life. And so, on a personal level, it hasn’t really impacted me besides having my children be exposed to it, and for the last two months of this election cycle, waking up every single morning to text messages from my siblings asking if I was safe,’ Omar said during a Monday interview with Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart.

She added that her family would check in on her after Trump spoke about her at his campaign rallies.

‘He chose to speak about me at every single rally, it didn’t really matter where he was—sometimes multiple times in a day, as he had held his Klan rallies throughout the country,’ she added.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar slammed President Donald Trump for badmouthing her and compared his political rallies to Ku Klux Klan gatherings

At Trump’s rally in Minnesota on September 30 Trump shared xenophobic comments about Omar, saying: ‘Then she tells us how to run our country, can you believe it? How the hell did Minnesota elect her?’ The rant led his fans to chant ‘Lock her up!’

The Ku Klux Klan is a white supremacist hate group that first emerged in the late 1860s and grew to prominence in opposition to the civil rights movement in the US South.

Trump’s raucous rallies have drawn members of alt-right groups and fans waving controversial Confederate flags, which is considered a symbol of slavery in the South.

At Trump’s rally in Minnesota on September 30 Trump shared xenophobic comments about Omar and said: ‘Then she tells us how to run our country, can you believe it? How the hell did Minnesota elect her?’

‘What the hell is wrong with you people—right? What the hell happened?’

The rant led his fans to chant ‘Lock her up!’

A view of Trump supporters wearing ‘It’s OK to be white shirts’ pictured above at a MAGA rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20

The Ku Klux Klan is a white supremacist hate group that emerged after the end of the Civil War in the US. A view of KKK members waving flags during a Charlottesville, Virginia rally in July 2017 above

‘I thought a lot about over the past two years what that attack has meant for people who see themselves in me. Whether it is Muslims, whether it is black women, immigrants, refugees, that women who are aspiring to be leaders in our countries… and it’s really something to analyze and understand and to reckon with,’ she said.

Omar and fellow ‘Squad’ members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib slammed the president after he shared racist tweets telling the four women of color to ‘go back’ where they came from in July 2019.

Some Twitter users slammed Omar for her comment.

Her comments sparked outraged on social media. ‘Hey @IlhanMN did you just compare Trump rallies to kkk meetings? But you’re all about peace and unity right?’ one Twitter user said

‘Hey @IlhanMN did you just compare Trump rallies to kkk meetings? But you’re all about peace and unity right?’ actor Kevin Sorbo said.

Steve Guest, the Republican National Committee’s rapid response director, tweeted a clip saying: ‘UNHINGED: Squad me ever Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar calls President Trump’s campaign rallies “Klan rallies.”‘

Omar, who was born in Somalia, came to the US as a refugee in 1995 and became a citizen in 2000 at the age of 17.

This November she easily won re-election in her district by a margin of nearly 40 percent.