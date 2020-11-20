Rep. Rashida Tlaib is brushing off those who criticize her progressive views and blame her and the ‘Squad’ for losing Democratic seats in the general election.

‘I’m not the problem, the institution is,’ Tlaib said in an interview with Yahoo News. ‘I am going to be unapologetically myself. I will never be that polished politician. I’m gonna still be raw, from southwest Detroit, the mother of two amazing boys that deserve me to fight like hell for them every single day.’

Tlaib was responding to those who criticized her for her progressive views, including some in her own Democrat party, who, like Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va, said the loss of seats was a ‘failure’ for which Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and others were responsible.

‘All of that would happen with or without the defund movement, with or without the movement for Black lives,’ Tlaib said. ‘Because I’ll tell you, if it’s not Medicare for All, if it’s not the Green New Deal, it would be something else.’

Tlaib and fellow ‘Squad’ members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar are known for their progressive views.

‘We lost good members because of that,’ Rep. Spanberger said in a call after the election.

‘We need to be pretty clear,’ she said. ‘It was a failure. It was not a success. We lost incredible members of Congress.’

‘No one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again,’ Spanberger continued. ‘Nobody should be talking about socialism.’

She warned the Democrats ‘will get f***ing torn apart’ in 2022 if that messaging continues.

At the time, Tlaib said, ‘We are not interested in unity that asks people to sacrifice their freedom and their rights any longer.’

And now Tlaib is urging Democrats who face similar attacks as her to ‘outwork the hate, outwork the lies’ and ‘represent your district’.

Tlaib said matter-of-factly, ‘The institution wasn’t really ready for someone like me.’ She, along with Ilhan Omar were the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

She said that the ‘Squad’ was unplanned, but she’s happy with how they have ‘inspired a generation’ and ‘inspired people of all different ages.’

In the end, Tlaib said of Democrats, ‘I think all of us have the same goals, really.

‘We’re trying to heal from … I think a lot of us were very disappointed in this kind of blame game we recognized was not constructive. And we’re moving forward.’

Tlaib said that she expects the incoming Biden administration to listen to progressives, especially after they rallied behind Joe Biden to win the election

Tlaib went on to say in the interview with Yahoo that she expects the incoming Biden administration to listen to progressives, especially after they rallied behind Joe Biden to win the election.

‘In Detroit, we don’t just stop marching because there’s a Democrat in the White House,’ she said.

Tlaib said that ‘transformative change’, including the civil rights movement, only happened ‘because the streets demanded it.’

She said she has yet to speak to some of the newest members of Congress, including Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who is a QAnon conspiracy theorist.

During the campaign Greene ran a Facebook ad that showed her with an assault rifle against photos of the Squad members.

‘No one scares me, no one’s gonna bully me [into] stopping me [from] represent[ing] my district – including her,’ she said of Greene.

Finally, Tlaib said she believes President Trump and his administration should be investigated for their attempt to tamper with the census in a way that would negatively affect minority communities.

‘Some of the actions by the current administration are things that we might have to live with for over a decade,’ Tlaib said. ‘We can’t sit back and allow that to continue.’