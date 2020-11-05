By Mary Obaebor

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has extended the deadline for its 2020 University Scholarship Programme application to 31 December 2020.

Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said: “The extension of the application closing date was necessary because most universities are yet to conduct the mandatory Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, PUTME, while some others are yet to release their admission lists.

“With this extension, all the students who participated in the 2020 UTME will now have a fair chance to apply and those who have earlier applied with incomplete applications can have the opportunity to complete them.”

The Stanbic IBTC University Scholarship Programme is open to students who participated in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and have just gained admission into any federal or state university in Nigeria.

The scholarship, aimed at encouraging hard work and academic excellence among Nigerian undergraduates, comes with a total value of N40 million.

To qualify, an applicant must have a minimum score of 200 in the 2020 UTME and letter of admission into a Nigerian federal or state university, issued by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) or the university.