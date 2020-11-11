Football fans will watch all the actions of UEFA Nations League, European friendly and qualifying matches live and in HD on StarTimes football channels.

Thirteen European friendly matches will be aired today and tomorrow with four qualifying matches tomorrow while Nations League resumes on Saturday.

Subscribers are guaranteed stand-out fixtures of the next match days in the competition including that of Portugal vs. France, Belgium vs. England and Spain vs. Germany.

In Group A2, the world’s top-ranked team, Belgium, are at home to England, knowing well that a victory in Leuven on Sunday, will all but guarantee Roberto Martínez’s side a place in the final tournament, which only the four group winners of the A-league qualify for. In Group A3, two of Europe’s in-form strikers – Antoine Griezmann and Cristiano Ronaldo – face each other in Lisbon, with both France and Portugal evenly poised at the top of the table with 10 points each ahead of the game on Saturday.