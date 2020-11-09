Professor Mahmood Yakubu hands over the leadership mantle to acting INEC Chairman, Ahmed Muazu, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on November 9, 2020. Photo: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu has explained why he handed over his duties as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), despite his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stressed the importance of vacating the office at a hand-over ceremony held on Monday at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

“It will be inappropriate for me to remain in office beyond today, 9th November 2020, without confirmation by the Senate and swearing to another oath of office as provided by law,” said Professor Yakubu who handed over the leadership mantle to an INEC National Commissioner, Air Vice Marshal Muazu Ahmed (rtd).

He added, “As you are already aware, the renewal of my tenure as chairman of the commission has been announced, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“Our work as election managers requires us to enforce the law, regulations, and guidelines. In doing so, we must demonstrate strict respect for, and compliance with, the constitution of Nigeria and subsidiary laws.”

According to Professor Yakubu, the current INEC was inaugurated in three batches and he was sworn-in along with five national commissioners on November 9, 2015.

He stated that six more national commissioners were inaugurated on December 7, 2016, and another one on July 21, 2018.

The INEC chief described the commission as a constitutional body whose members were appointed for five years which may be renewed for a second and final term.

He noted that as of Monday, his tenure and that of the first set of five commissioners have ended.

“Pending the conclusion of the statutory process, the remaining national commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission.

“It is, therefore, my pleasure to hand over to him in the interim. We have worked as a team for the last four years. Therefore, there is nothing new to any one of them,” Professor Yakubu stated.

Since the appointment of Professor Yakubu who took over from Professor Attahiru Jega, INEC has conducted many elections, including the 2019 polls which saw the President extending his stay in office for another four years, as well as some governorship elections in the country.

Highpoints of the event are captured in the pictures below: