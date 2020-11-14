By Ryan Parry, West Coast Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:02 EST, 13 November 2020 | Updated: 13:50 EST, 13 November 2020

Depressed Steve Bing owed $5,000 to a masseuse for several treatments he received in the days before he died, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Bing, 55, who jumped to his death from the 27th floor of his Los Angeles apartment building on June 22 this year, forked out a daily $750 retainer to have Gina Pitrello on call from June 14 – June 20.

Professional masseuse Pitrello, 57, has since filed a creditor’s claim, claiming the Hollywood movie investor didn’t pay his $5,000 bill before he died.

In the claim Pitrello says Bing called her and complained of ‘headaches, insomnia, wrist problems, depression, and muscle aches’ and sought massages to treat his ailments.

It has been widely reported that Bing was suffering from depression which may have led to him jumping to his death.

Steve Bing paid a daily $750 retainer to have masseuse Gina Pitrello on call from June 14 – June 20, totaling $5,000, DailyMail.com can reveal

Pitrello, 57, has filed a creditor’s claim, claiming he didn’t pay his $5,000 bill for 90 minute to two-hour sessions before he died

Each massage session lasted between 90 minutes and two hours, but Pitrello added on the paperwork: ‘Some sessions may have been longer if client fell asleep on the table or we did extended breath work or meditation so client could rest.’

Multi-millionaire Bing would book a hotel room for the lengthy treatments rather than have Pitrello come to his upscale apartment.

Four of the unpaid massages took place at the swanky Beverly Hills Hotel, while the final three happened at magician’s hang out, the Magic Castle Hotel.

On June 20 Pitrello, of Burbank, California, says she only charged Bing $500 because the day was ‘cut short.’

She added: ‘It was not uncommon for Mr. Bing to pay at the end of a series. He was to pay me on the 23rd, but he died before he could make good on money owed.’

In the claim Pitrello lists the seven treatments she gave and includes a copy of her massage license.

The November 8 filing will be submitted to attorneys handling Bing’s estate and Pitrello and any other creditors will eventually be paid out.

Each massage session lasted between 90 minutes and two hours, but Pitrello added on the paperwork: ‘Some sessions may have been longer if client fell asleep on the table or we did extended breath work or meditation so client could rest’

Since Bing’s death, reports have emerged revealing the film producer had been struggling with his mental health and depression and was drowning in debt before taking his own life.

DailyMail.com recently revealed that Bing owed Amex nearly $100,000 when he committed suicide.

The Century City building where Bing lived, with a police tent to the right showing where he fell to his death

Also Bing took his own life just days before the one-year anniversary of the death of his girlfriend Allexanne Mitchum, who died from a drug overdose.

He had been dating the 28-year-old actress after meeting her through her aunt and his friend, Carrie Mitchum, the granddaughter of Robert Mitchum.

He had been planning to have children with Allexanne before the pair got into an argument on June 26 and Bing told her to stay at a friend’s house.

About 24 hours later, Allexanne would suffer an overdose after taking a Xanax pill that had been laced with fentanyl. She was declared dead on July 3, 2019.

Friends later described how Bing had been wracked with guilt over her death and did not believe it was an accident.

In August 2019, about a month after her Allexanne’s death, Bing, who had a history of drug abuse and had been known to be very private, approached a close friend to help him commit suicide, according to reports.

The confidant, who had managed Bing’s finances, met him at the Beverly Hills Hotel where he managed to talk him out of it.

He described finding Bing in his bed with the curtains drawn and ‘feeling regretful’, after several days of drug use and managed to talk him around.