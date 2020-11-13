From Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Ondo State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools’ of Nigeria (ASUSS) has cautioned the Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, to desist from making unfounded allegation against teachers.

It said it was unacceptable and unthinkable for any political appointee to make allegations against teachers without any proof.

Odebowale had told reporters in Akure that his office received reports that teachers were engaging pupils to do domestic chores in their homes and on farms on the guise of teaching the pupils agricultural practical.

But ASSUS challenged Odebowale to mention names and schools where teachers were using pupils for home chores and farm work.

The state Chairman of ASUSS, Comrade Tajudeen Balogun, urged Governor Akeredolu to call Odebowale to order and stop dragging names of hard working teachers in the mud.