Daddy Freeze

By Emmanuel Okogba

Popular OAP and leader of Free the Sheeple movement, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze wants Nigerians to put in the work rather than sit and wait for ‘unmerited favor’.

He believes Nigeria’s poverty and leadership crises are based on what he refers to as the ‘buffoonery of unmerited favor.

He advised that what Nigerians should pray for is that those who are deserving should be in places of authority.

Daddy Freeze who has not hidden his disgust at the proliferation of churches in the country and the idolizing of pastors shared a post with the words: “Nigeria’s poverty and leadership crises are entirely based on based on buffoonery of unmerited favor.

“Stop praying for unmerited favor or for the blessings of other people to be given to you. Instead pray that those who are deserving should be in places of authority.

“If we adopt this mindset we won’t need to pray about bad governance in the future.

“The only unmerited favor we Christians get, is that Christ died for undeserving people like us so we could attain salvation.

“Everything else we MUST work for and EARN!.



Daddy Freeze has often come under heavy verbal attacks from clerics and their followers for his opinions and bible teachings.

