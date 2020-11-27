The Kano State Hisbah Board has warned radio stations in the state, particularly 96.9 Cool FM, against using the phrase Black Friday.

The Hisbah Board which is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing Sharia Law in Kano State revealed this in a letter signed by the principal Executive Officer II, Abubakar Ali, on behalf of the Commander-General.

Hisbah, while noting that the inhabitants of Kano are mainly Muslims, said that Friday is regarded as a holy day in Islam and tagging it as ‘black’ is derogatory and would not be condoned.

The letter which was shared by the radio station partly reads:

“Letter of Notification.

“I am directed to write and notify you that the office is in receipt of a complaint for the conduct of ‘Black Friday Sales’ on November 27, 2020.

“Accordingly, we wish to express our concern on the tagging of Friday as ‘Black Friday’ and further inform you that the majority of the inhabitants of Kano State are Muslims that consider Friday as a holy day.

“In view of the foregoing, you are requested to stop calling the day ‘Black Friday’ with immediate effect and note that the Hisbah Corps will be around for surveillance purposes with a view to avoiding the occurrence of any immoral activities as well as maintaining peace, harmony and stability in the state.”

According to Wikipedia, Black Friday is an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The term is used worldwide to mean a day for promotional sales where goods are sold at discounted prices.

Below is a copy of the letter sent to 96.9 Cool FM:

