The Okpeilo-Otukpa area in the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State has recorded the deaths of 17 persons, due to a strange illness ravaging the community.

In a statement issued by the state government, the Commissioner for Health and Human Service, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono, said, “At the time of the receipt of the report yesterday, 9th November 2020, about 17 persons were already said to have been killed by this strange illness.

“We currently have one case which was brought to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi by a relative of the patient. Others are receiving treatment in different hospitals.”

The commissioner said the symptoms of the illness usually include fever, vomiting, abdominal pain and general body weakness, while some stool with pigments of blood.

“In the meantime, we advise the people of Ogbadibo and its environs to maintain good hygiene practices and report anyone with the said symptoms to the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers in the local government area, or call the Benue Emergency Operations Centre.”

He also stated that the government is fully aware of the outbreak and would do everything within its power to facilitate an investigation to find the cause, which will lead to finding the cure.

