The Benue State Government on Tuesday said 17 people have died from a strange illness in the Okpeilo-Otukpa area in the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Andrew Amee, on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikwulono.
The Commissioner said the state government was aware of the outbreak and had responded swiftly to facilitate an investigation to establish the cause of the illness.
SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE:
BENUE STATE MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES STATEMENT ON THE OUTBREAK OF STRANGE ILLNESS IN OGBADIBO
We have received a report of an unknown illness in a community called Okpeilo-Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.
At the time of the receipt of the report yesterday, 9th November 2020, about 17 persons were already said to have died of the illness.
We currently have one case which was brought to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi by a relative of the patient. Others are receiving treatment in different hospitals.
Symptoms of the illness usually include fever, abdominal pain, and general body weakness, while some stool and vomit with tinges of blood.
The State Government is aware of the outbreak and has responded swiftly to facilitate investigation to establish the cause of the illness. His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom has approved funds to enable the State Ministry of Health and Human Services to carry out the investigation.
In the meantime, we advise the people of Ogbadibo and its environs to maintain good hygiene practices and report anyone with the said symptoms to the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers in the local government area, or call the Benue Emergency Operations Centre on the following toll-free telephone numbers:
09010999920, 09010999919
Whatapp, SMS 08123135458.
Signed:
Sir Andrew Amee
Permanent Secretary
For Honourable Commissioner
