Davido – A Better Time album

Afrobeats superstar Davido has released his highly anticipated third studio album “A Better Time”.

The 17-track album features an array of international artistes such as Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Nas, Lil Baby, Hitboy, Sauti Sol, Mugeez and Sho Madjozi. Nigerian stars on the project include Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, C Kay and Bella Shmurda.

A Better Time tracklist | Image: Instagram/davido

Speaking on the album, Davido said in spite of the happenings of 2020, he found hope of a better time: “I won’t keep you any longer. This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you ‘A Better Time’”

“A Better Time” is coming a year after his second studio album, “A Good Time”, was released.

Davido recorded the album after his tour was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I got back in the studio, and funny enough, I was making better music than I had previously dropped, and we just kept going,” he told Rolling Stone.

“My sophomore album was called A Good Time, so, obviously, A Better Time, it’s a better album. I took my time. Better visuals, better production, everything as a whole package.”

