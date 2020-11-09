Ondo State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Kolawole Olawoye, has said the work-to-rule strike action embarked upon by the state chapter of Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOAN) was disgraceful as the members did not give any prior strike notice.

In response to the strike actions, Olawoye said “I am not aware of this issue. I was not given any notice of the strike action.

“I am in Ibadan and was just told that LOAN officers went on strike.

“They didn’t give me any notice of the strike. I am surprised. I was supposed to be carried along either I agreed with them or I did not agree with them. Professional ethics demand they confide in me.

“I am embarrassed and I am sure the government will be embarrassed. When I get back we will take it from there. The government will feel they are having my support. They are not having my support.”

Meanwhile, the Ondo Legal Officers in a statement signed by its Chairman, Babatunde Victor Falodun and Secretary, Wale Banisile and addressed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said the work-to-rule strike action would persist until their demands are met.

The statement said the administration of justice in Ondo State has suffered untold hardship due to constraints of funds and abysmal condition of service.

It said legal poverty must end in the state as the state Counsel are the least paid in the country hence the strike is mandatory.

Like this: Like Loading...