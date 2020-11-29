Justina Asishana – Minna

Niger has commenced payment of November salaries on percentage to civil servants in the state.

The action was despite the ongoing negotiations between the Organised Labour and Government over the issue.

Civil servants across Niger confirmed to The Nation the receipts of 50 to 70 per cent of their expected wages.

The Niger Organised Labour has vowedto resume the suspended indefinite strike action on Tuesday 1st December.

The Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Tanimu Yunusa described the action of the government as callous and without human feeling.

“What the government has done is unacceptable. But our standstill remains. We foresaw this coming and we warned them against it but they went ahead with their plan.

“They do not have human feeling. This government has money, they have lots of money but just want to victimize us, the workers in the state,” he said.

He said it is disappointing that despite talks and negotiations ongoing regarding the salary cut, the government went ahead adamantly to pay the salaries of workers on a percentage basis.

Yunusa stated that the government has been depending on the Federal allocation but are silent on the Internally Generated Revenue in the state.

Some civil servants, told The Nation the action of the government shows it does not appreciate their contributions to the development of the state.

One of the Civil servants, Bello Ibrahim, said that this action by the government is an affront on the state civil servants saying that Labour and all the workforce IJ Niger state need to rise to condemn the ugly posture of the government.

“It is wrong for the Niger state government to effect payment of salaries in percentage while engagement on issues relating to it is ongoing. It is no doubt that the government is out to provoke the organized Labour in the state. We must rise to condemn this ugly posture of the government.”

Another worker, Yusuf Ahmed, said the government is inconsiderate, wondering the workers can survive when food prices in the market are on the increase.