Agency Reporter

A 20-year-old boy, Abdullahi Nura, on Thursday appeared in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly abducting his girlfriend, 16, for sexual exploitation

The police charged Nura, who resides in Karu, Abuja, with abduction.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Balogun Kehinde of Karu, Abuja reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, Abuja, on Oct. 6.

Adeyanju alleged that the defendant abducted the complainant’s daughter in September.

He said that the complainant discovered by Oct. 18, that the defendant who claimed to be his daughter’s boyfriend, abducted her.

During the police investigation, he said, the defendant confessed to the crime.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 273 of the Penal Code.

Nura pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Nov. 9, for further hearing.

(NAN)