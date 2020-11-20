Hair stylists have chimed in after Rudy Giuliani appeared to literally meltdown during Thursday’s press conference, when streams of dark brown liquid streaked down his face in several rivulets.

While acting as President Trump‘s personal lawyer, Giuliani gave a winding press conference that once again sought to legitimize unfounded claims to widespread voter fraud.

But audiences were more enthralled by Giuliani’s apparent hair malfunction, which left some hair stylists scratching their heads while others cringed.

Rudy Giuliani (pictured) gave a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C. on Thursday

Pictured: an unknown liquid dripped down Giuliani’s face on Thursday as he sought to bolster claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election

Hair stylists shared their opinions on Twiter, with some of them offering insight into Giuliani’s hair situation

‘I used to be a hairdresser & I have no idea wtf he puts in his hair,’ one former stylist wrote on Twitter. ‘Even a temporary dye shouldn’t do that. Shoe polish maybe?’

‘I can almost guarantee, the liquid is from a temporary coloring product Fanci-Full Rinse,’ another hair stylist added.

‘I’m a stylist by trade and have used this on clients many times.. It will run with sweat, rain etc…Pillowcases do not stand a chance.’

One professional stylist simply said: ‘This would never had happened on my watch.’

Many social media users have speculated on what caused Giuliani’s debacle, but some stylists in New York City questioned if the culprit was hair dye at all.

‘Hair dye doesn’t drip like that, unless it’s just been applied,’ David Kholdorov, a staffer at Men’s Lounge Barbershop and Spa,’ told The New York Times.

According to Kholdrov, hair dye is usually mixed with peroxide and the color adheres to the hair once the solution oxidizes.

Mirko Vergani, the creative color director at the Drawing Room, told The Times that Giuliani may have used mascara or a touch-up pen to cover his sideburns.

‘Sideburns are more gray than the rest of the head,’ Vergani said. ‘You can apply mascara to touch the gray side up a bit so it looks more natural.’

Vergani also shared with The Daily Beast that he was shocked Giuliani appeared on TV with his hair in disarray.

One hair stylists in New York City specualted if Thursday’s culprit was a hair dye malfunction, and suggested it could have been from mascara

Pictured: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as sweat runs down his cheek during a news conference about the 2020

Pictured: Rudy Giuliani with his natural hair at Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach, in 2019

‘I watched it, and I was like, “How can this person work in politics and appear on TV like this?”‘ he said.

‘It was kind of funny. It looked really weird. Also, whoever applied the dye put in way too much and did not blend it properly. It was a big dark patch, and then we saw what happened.’

Erica Fleischman, owner of three Fleishman salons in Manhattan, told Daily Beast that Giuliani, 76, appeared to be a man terrified of greying hairs.

‘Now look where we’ve ended up,’ she told Daily Beast. ‘The moral of the story is you have got to go with your natural color. Then get the best haircut to make you look modern and younger.’

Giuliani argued on Thursday that widespread voter fraud stole the election from President Trump (left) and resulted in a victory for Joe Biden (right)

Fleischman said that she would instruct Giuliani to wash out the mysterious liquid and ‘never use it again.’

‘I think he learned his lesson. Let it be natural. Get a good haircut. Embrace that gray. And oh, a reminder: You’re not fooling anyone. Even if the color wasn’t dripping down your face at a press conference, everyone knows you’re coloring it.

‘My advice to Rudy is, “Dude, you’ve got to leave your hair alone—and if today wasn’t a lesson for you, what is?”

Patti O’Gara, a Blackstones salon colorist and educator, told Daily Beast she doubted the hair fiasco was due to a permanent dye.

‘He looks like to be wearing a decent amount of fake tan or bronzer or some kind of face makeup,’ O’Gara said.

‘So if it’s not a shitty hair dye situation, it could be fake tan dripping because it does streak like that when you sweat. It’s hard to tell where it’s originating from—his hair or his skin.’

Giuliani’s latest media fumble came after four years of similar jokes about President Trump’s hair, which has been parodied on shows like Saturday Night Live.

It’s natural for hair to thin and gray with age, O’Gara said, and Giuliani should embrace that.

‘My opinion is that you should embrace what is going on and make that look its best instead of trying to cover it up in artificial ways,’ she told Daily Beast.

Fired election security chief Chris Krebs calls Giuliani’s press conference ‘ the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest’

Fired election security chief Chris Krebs called out President Donald Trump‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani after he and a team of Trump campaign lawyers held a rambling press conference Thursday.

‘That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest,’ Krebs tweeted. ‘If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re lucky.’

Giuliani, along with lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, wove together a number of conspiracy theories tying boogeymen like Antifa, communists, George Soros, the Clinton Foundation and Hugo Chavez to the results of the election – claiming, of course, that Trump had actually won.

Chris Krebs, the fired director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, called Rudy Giuliani’s bizarre Thursday press conference ‘dangerous’

Chris Krebs tweeted Thursday, ‘That press conference was the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest’

Rudy Giuliani oozed conspiracy theories at a Thursday press conference at the Republican National Committee, that former election security chief Chris Krebs remarked about, ‘If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re lucky’

Krebs, before he was fired by Trump via tweet on Tuesday, was among the government officials who came out publicly and called the election, ‘the most secure in American history.’

He was the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency – and was a Trump appointee.

‘All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary,’ read the statement, signed onto by two Department of Homeland Security committees, which includes CISA.

‘There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,’ the statement also said.

This is not what the president has been alleging as he’s launched a desperate attempt to overturn the election result.

In his tweets firing Krebs, Trump called the recent statement ‘highly inaccurate.’

President Donald Trump fired Chris Krebs Tuesday via tweet, as Krebs wouldn’t go along with Trump’s narrative that there was widespread voter fraud

Trump falsely claimed there were ‘massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more.’

Krebs, he said ‘has been terminated.’

Even some Republican Capitol Hill allies of Trump grumbled over the decision.

But Republicans, generally, have given Trump cover to file lawsuits and make wild claims about widespread fraud, despite offering congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden privately.

Polling has started to show that some of Trump’s claims are sticking.

A Monmouth University survey that came out Wednesday showed that 77 per cent of Trump supporters believed Biden’s win came fraudulently.