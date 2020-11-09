Many primary and secondary schools in the riverine communities of Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South-West council, Delta State, have received books, bags, writing materials, mathematical sets and other items, in the Street-to-School project off the Earnest Bebenimibo Foundation (EBF).

The distribution of the materials was done to assist students and pupils in the streets to go back to school after the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in the foundation’s Street 2 School’ Project.

The foundation said it also aims to address the educational deficits in the riverine communities in Delta state, which suffered neglect.

Before embarking on the distribution of the educational materials, the EBF team visited the palace of Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom HRM Oboro-Gbaraun 11, for the official introduction of the foundation.

They visited Gbaraun Grammar School, Oporoza, where they distribute thousands of notebooks, mathematical sets, biros and other educational aids to the students.

The team stopped over at Fiyewei Primary School, Oporoza, where they distributed school bags, hundreds of notebooks, pencils, biros to the pupils of the school.

At Okpele-Ama Primary School, the EBF team met students in a dilapidated building with all pupils without school uniforms, sandals, books and notebooks,

EBF team members distribute bags and other educational aids to assist the pupils to go back to school.

The team took time off to celebrate the aged women in their houses and at the sea where they are fishing and Presented them few wrappers for them to look decent to put a smile on their faces at Oporoza and Tebujor communities of Gbaramatu Kingdom Warri south-west council.

On the second and third day, the foundation distributed learning materials to 16 other schools. Items distributed included thousands of notebooks, hundreds of school bags and writing materials to assist the students and pupils of various schools to help mitigate the unfortunate impacts of the dreaded coronavirus, as they go back to school.

The team commended the teachers who, they said, made sacrifices to teach in such remote schools and for being readily being available for the exercise.

