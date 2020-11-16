Khartoum / El Gedaref — Commissioner for Refugees in Sudan Abdallah Suleiman reported yesterday morning that 24,944 Ethiopian refugees fleeing the war in the neighbouring Tigray region have been registered so far. Most of them are women, children and elderly.

Four days ago, Sudan harboured 11.000 Ethiopian refugees.

About 1,100 of the refugees were transferred to Um Rakouba. Eight buses hired by the Commission for Refugees transport the refugees to other sites.

The Commissioner said that the Commission has received food and shelter material for the refugees from the local market traders. They distributed the emergency aid to the refugees hosted in El Sad Village 8, El Lugdi, and Um Rakouba camp in El Gedaref.

Suleiman said the Commission plans to open more camps in the areas of El Rahad and El Tuneida, as the flow of refugees is increasing now that the war has been expanded into the Amhara region and into Eritrea, cities have been bombed, and the Tigray government did not respond to the Ethiopian government’s deadline for surrender.

