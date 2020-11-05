Addis Ababa — The Ministers of Water Affairs of the Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt held virtual trilateral meeting on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

According to the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, observers and experts assigned by the Bureau of the AU Assembly attended the meeting which was held on Wednesday.

The ministers were presented with the report of the country experts on the modality of the upcoming negotiations.

The ministers also exchanged views on enhanced role of the AU experts and their Terms of Reference, the basic for the upcoming negotiations and time frame.

Ethiopia made propositions to bridge the positions of the three countries.

As the three countries failed to reach a complete agreement on the agenda items mentioned above, the three countries reached an understanding to resort to the Chairperson of the AU Executive Council and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the South Africa to consult on the next steps of the negotiation and make their respective reports.