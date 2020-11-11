Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has presented N20.2billion 2020 supplementary budget to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Majority Leader of the House, Hon Tanko Tunga presented the supplementary Appropriation bill on behalf of the governor yesterday at the floor of the House.

The speaker of the house Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi assured the Assembly of readiness to do justice to the budget for development to thrive.

According to him “A Bill for a Law to Issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State ( Supplementary Appropriation Bill) the sum of N20, 203, 376, 300 only for the Services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of two months, commencing 1st November 2020 and ending 31st December 2020, scaled second reading.

“I will commit the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation to work on the bill and report back to the House on 23rd November 2020,” the speaker said.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga while moving a motion for the bill to scale first and second reading said that the supplementary budget was necessary due to the effects of the COVID19 pandemic on the economy.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa councils to operate single account

“We are all aware how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the economy negatively, it has affected every aspect of life negatively, hence the need for the supplementary budget,” he said.

He called on his colleagues to give the supplementary budget an accelerated passage.

Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the Deputy Minority Leader seconded the motion for the supplementary Appropriation bill to pass first and second reading respectively.

The House unanimously passed the supplementary appropriation bill into first and second reading during the day proceedings.

It would be recalled that on July 20, 2020, Governor Abdullahi Sule presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96billion to the state House of Assembly.