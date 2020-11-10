Linus Oota, Lafia

NASARAWA State has approved N14.7 billion for the construction of a new secretariat complex.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism Dogo Shammah, who addressed reporters after an emergency State Executive Council Meeting (SEC) on Monday, said the new secretariat would serve as a one-stop shop for government activities in all the ministries and arms of government.

According to Shammah, since the creation of Nasarawa in 1996, civil servants had been working in scattered offices which do not enhance optimal productivity and efficiency.

The proposed secretariat complex will be sited along Shendam road in Lafia metropolis and called the ‘Three Arm Zone’.

Shammah stressed that the project had been captured in the 2021 budget.

“The secretariat will be to conduct government businesses. It shall serve as a one-stop shop for the public to interact with the operatives of bureaucratic affairs thereby facilitating the ease of doing business.

“Accordingly, about 180.88 hectare on Shandam road, Lafia, has been identified for the legacy project,” Shammah added.