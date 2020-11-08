In the viral video, Apostle Suleman said that the US will have its first female Vice President and that Americans will massively support President Donald Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden.

According to Apostle Suleman, Biden’s deputy Senator Kamala Harris would succeed him at the White House Oval office.

In the video recorded in March 2020, Apostle Suleman said Biden would be made a mockery of and Harris will be President.

Recall that Democrat Joe Biden was elected and is to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, winning against Republican Donald Trump.

It was Pennsylvania that officially gave the presidency to the Democratic Party, after it had already obtained a majority in the House of Representatives and the race for the Senate remains tight, with each side still having 48 seats.

After a good start on Tuesday night, Donald Trump saw the needle tilt more and more in favour of his Democratic opponent, who finally reached the magic number of 270 electoral college votes required to ascend to the presidency of the United States, Saturday morning.

Apostle Johnson Suleman is a Nigerian televangelist and the senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, a church with its headquarters in Auchi, Edo State. After working as an assistant pastor in the Armor of God Church in Lagos from 1998, he started Omega Fire Ministries in 2004.