By Omobola Tolu-Kusimo

SUNU Group thrives on compliance with all detailed provisions of corporate governance code, Founder of SUNU Group, Mr. Papa Pathé DIONE has said.

This was made known in a statement made available to reporters on strides achieved by the group and its subsidiary SUNU Assurances Plc.

The founder stated that the board and its committees oversaw and provided significant input into a number of important developments including those relating to their culture and purpose, diversity and inclusion, risk appetite and risk management, and executive remuneration.

According to him, as a Board, they are aware that much of the recent focus on corporate governance had been around stakeholders’ engagement.

He said: “We are very sensitive to the views and interests of our stakeholders. We believe that our current governance structures support the representation of stakeholder views and interests in our decision making and, as a Board, we would ensure that this continues to be the case.

“Present in 15 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and with some 20 subsidiaries and affiliates, the SUNU Group is a pan-African financial services group created in 1998. With a turnover of more than 195 billion Fcfa (2019), the SUNU Group is the leader in Life Insurance in the CIMA zone (Inter-African Insurance Markets Conference). The SUNU Group also manages 486 billion CFA francs in assets.

“The SUNU Group assists populations, companies and governments in their development and in the realisation of their projects, according to its four values which include putting the customer at the centre of everything; Respect and appreciation of the women and men who make up the SUNU Group; Nimbleness and Innovation to constantly dare, change and renew; and Performance and Result-oriented Culture to create sustainable value.

“SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc., a member of SUNU Group for instance, has the vision to be a leading African Insurance Company. It is on a mission to be an insurance company recognised for excellent client services, using cutting edge technology, motivated workforce and good business ethics to meet stakeholders’ expectations. This is being driven by innovative service delivery, products development, cost management, customers experience and ensuring proper balance in all dealings.”

The Managing Director, SUNU Assurance, Mr. Samuel Ogbodu, said SUNU Assurances was incorporated as Equity Assurance Nigeria on December 13, 1984 and was licensed to underwrite all classes of general business.

“The company operates with a recently increased authorised share capital and shareholders’ fund. Its name changed from Equity Assurance Plc to SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc with due approval from the shareholders and its regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). The approval was dated 29th March, 2018 and a new licence was issued by NAICOM.

“In addition to strengthening the company’s balance sheet, this strategic investment and name change also provides SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc. with critical organisational capabilities & competencies which is being harnessed to create and deliver value to our esteemed brokers and clients.

“This new name reflects its pan African presence as a full-fledged member of the SUNU Group. The company continues to operate in its current structure, and other than the name change, there is no change in management as we keep providing tailored made products and better service on which SUNU Group has built its reputation across Africa”.

Ogbodu said the company in 2019 embarked on restructuring of governance framework, with the aim of ensuring that the company’s businesses are well-managed and driven by socio-economic imperatives producing responsible, accountable and sustainable outcomes.