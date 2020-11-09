Awards

At the backdrop of the difficult operating environment of 2020, two of Promasidor’s brands, Sunvita Cereal and Onga, have won the Marketing Edge Excellence awards for the year.

The award ceremony held at D’podium international event center, Lagos holds annually to recognize outstanding and deserving brands, brand personalities and players in the integrated marketing communication industry.

At the 2020 edition of the awards, Sunvita Cereal won the award for outstanding product launch of the year while Onga seasoning was awarded the consumer-centric seasoning brand of the year.

Giving reasons for the award in a statement, Marketing Edge, the organizers of the award, said: ‘‘In 2004, Promasidor pioneered the powdered seasoning segment through the introduction of Onga powdered seasoning in four variants. This was considered by market observers as a bold step to introduce a different format in an already existing seasoning cube dominated market.

‘‘Ten years later, Promasidor leveraged on the success it had received in the powder segment to introduce a cube format as Onga cubes, and currently the brand has grown its presence to become a force to reckon with in the seasoning industry in Nigeria.

‘‘Sunvita Choco crunch was launched into the Nigerian market in March 2020. The proudly Nigerian healthy, family cereal made from locally sourced maize, soya and premium quality cocoa powder is fortified with Nutri-V, a blend of seven power-packed micro-nutrients.

‘‘Despite its exclusive market launch in March 2020, the product has gained huge popularity and acceptance from consumers. Market intelligence shows that Sunvita Choco Crunch has become the choice of children and teenagers.

‘‘The award is indeed a deserving one and it is a testimony to the re-engineering at the foremost food and dairy company.