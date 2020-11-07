Super Eagles and FC Twente defender Tyronne Ebuehi has made the Dutch Eredivisie team of the month for October
The 24-year-old right-back on loan from Benfica with an option to buy has made seven league appearances for Twente, providing one assist.
Eredivisie XI Team of the Month (October)😍📊
Ebuehi who overcame a nightmare knee injury that ruled him out for the better part of the last two years has gone on to claim the right-back position at Twente, making seven starts in seven appearances so far in the Eredivisie.
FC Twente sits in sixth place on the Eredivisie log, notching 14 points from 7 games.
