Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi makes Eredivisie Team of the Month

Super Eagles and FC Twente defender Tyronne Ebuehi has made the Dutch Eredivisie team of the month for October

The 24-year-old right-back on loan from Benfica with an option to buy has made seven league appearances for Twente, providing one assist.

Ebuehi who overcame a nightmare knee injury that ruled him out for the better part of the last two years has gone on to claim the right-back position at Twente, making seven starts in seven appearances so far in the Eredivisie.

FC Twente sits in sixth place on the Eredivisie log, notching 14 points from 7 games.

Vanguard

