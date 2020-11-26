Eagles

Former Super Eagles Defender, Bright Omokaro, said Nigeria’s recent embarrassing results in the African Cup of Nations qualifying series is down to poor coaching and lack of leadership among the players.

Omokaro said Sierra Leone exposed Coach Gernot Rohr’s incompetence, adding that the team also showed they have no leader on the pitch.

The former NNB star believes the Super Eagles can only progress and return to its glorious ways if the technical crew is reorganised, adding that Nigeria is fast becoming a laughing stock despite the array of foreign-based players paraded by Gernot Rohr.

“I have been lamenting all this while that Gernot Rohr is not a credible coach to handle the Super Eagles and people are not listening.

“He feels that assembling players with names from abroad can win games when there is no clear pattern in their game. He doesn’t know when to effect changes in difficult match situations.

“After the World Cup fall, the AFCON qualifier is another pointer that Gernot Rohr is not technically competent.

“The players have also shown they lack the mental strength to rise to the occasion when the going becomes tough.

“During my era, late Stephen Keshi knew how to galvanise players during matches. He was a general, who could raise a tired player from sleep.

“I don’t think the present Super Eagles squad have this calibre of captain.”

Omokaro dismissed the suggestion that Victor Osimhen’s injury affected the team, saying there are other quality players that Rohr could have used to good effect.

“Does it mean that if Messi is injured in a game, the other Barcelona players will not perform well? That argument is not welcomed, please. Rohr’s technical deficiency should be blamed for Eagles performance against Serra Leone home and away,” he said.

