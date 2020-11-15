Our Reporter

THE 4-4 result recorded by the Super Eagles against Sierra Leone in Friday’s Nations Cup qualifier has once again brought to the fore the incompetence and technical inefficiency of Coach Gernot Rohr.

According to Kola Daniel, special assistant, media to the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, “What transpired in the game where the Eagles squandered a 4-0 lead has given credence to Minister’s position that Rohr lacks the technical competence to manage a big team like the Super Eagles,” he stated.

“The Super Eagles had gone four goals up in the first 30 minutes of the game, conceded one before half-time, only to concede three more goals in the second half with a coach who earns huge income from tax payers income remaining rudderless on the touchline.”

Dare has before now kicked against renewal of Rohr’s contract. “All I want is a coach that is competent, I don’t care whether it is Rohr or not. The name doesn’t matter, but does he have the credentials?

“Look at our footballers, they play in some of the best clubs in the world and are coached by some of the best coaches.

“So if you want to coach a Nigerian team, you better be sound because the invited players that are going to represent the country train under the best coaches, therefore, we don’t want a player that is more sound than the coach.”

Daniel informed that the Minister’s position on the German is justified.

“Despite all the agitations that trailed his re appointment, Rohr has not changed his attitude to the Nigerian league players, he still picks average foreign – based players who can barely compete against the home-based players, he added.