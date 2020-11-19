The Super Eagles of Nigeria played a goalless draw against Sierra Leone in Freetown on November 17, 2020.

The entire Nigerian Super Eagles team will undergo a performance review, according to the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

Dare disclosed this in Minna the Niger state capital after he was hosted at a get-together ahead of the All Progressives Congress Youth Leaders Interactive Forum billed to hold on Thursday.

According to the minister the review had become necessary in view of the performance of the team in recent times which he said fell short of the expectations of football-loving Nigerians.

“First, let me apologise to football lovers in this country,” Dare said. “We believe in the skills and talents of our Super Eagles players. But also, the country also expects that when we hire a technical adviser, when we put out fate in the hands of some people, we expect some returns. If you are a manager for your company and you don’t get the return you want or expect, you have the right to do a review and take very critical and crucial decisions.”

Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, sits beside a Nigerian player in one of the dressing rooms at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to him, the review would cover the entire team including the players, the technical adviser, Gernot Rohr’s performance, and those involved in football administration in the country.

“We are going to sit back and review what has happened. We will review the entire team. We will look at our players, whether they are qualified or not, and whether they are ready for the team. We will also look at the technical adviser and the entire people involved in football administration and the Super Eagles. You see when you fail to do the necessary checks, then you run the risk of repeating the failures and the disappointments,” he said.

Asked if he was concerned about the allegations that he was interfering in the activities of the football team, Mr. Dare said the review was in the interest of the entire Nigerians.

“The Super Eagles represent which country? They wear which colour? What National Anthem is sung when they play? So, without Nigeria as a sovereign nation, they don’t represent anyone else. So, there is no interference. They represent this country. They don’t represent an association, they don’t represent an individual. They represent 200 million people. They carry our interests with them, and as a Minister of Youths and Sports Development, it is my responsibility to ensure that the interests of Nigerians are protected, to ensure that we have a football administration that serves the purpose and the need and vision of our country. So, it is a partnership and not interference,” the Minister explained.

Meanwhile, Dare called on youths in the country to come to the discussion table with the government to resolve the various issues of concern in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests across the country.

The Minister who said the entire government was responding to the outcome of the protests, assured that President Muhammadu Buhari was interested in the growth and development of the youths.

According to him, the current administration has at least twenty-five youths related programmes that can benefit the youths.