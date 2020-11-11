Superstar musician, Davido, on Wednesday released the first picture of his son, Ifeanyi, as the cover of his yet-to-be-released studio album.

This comes after Davido notified his followers about releasing his son’s picture today. He wrote on his Twitter handle, “OBO Jnr about to make his debut today.”

David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jnr who was born on 20th October 2019 to the singer and his fiance, Chioma Rowland, has had his face hidden from the media. Only back views of his pictures were shared online.

After the notification, he posted the picture which is also the official artwork/album cover of his soon to be released album, A Better Time.

A message which came along with the picture read:

“This year we’ve been through crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present ‘A Better Time’ out 13/11/20,” he wrote

The album has collaborations with notable Nigerian, African and international superstars including Tiwa Savage, Sho Madjozi, Sauti Sol, Mayourkun, Chris Brown, Nas, Nicki Minaj etc.

OBO Jnr is seen crawling in the picture/cover of the 17 track album which is set to be released on Friday 13 Nov 2020.

Two singles from the album have already been released.

Davido released Fem a few months ago while So Crazy, a featuring American rapper Lil Baby, came out on Monday and is already topping the charts.

