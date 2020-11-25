By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Senator Umaru Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa) has called on Lafia residents to support security agencies in apprehending those responsible for the killing of the state All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Mr. Phillip Shekwo.

The senator made the call in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Danjuma Joseph, in Lafia on Tuesday.

He appealed to the residents to support the security operatives with information, saying those who killed the APC chairman must not go scot-free.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Shekwo was abducted by gunmen last Saturday from his home in Bukan-Sidi, Lafia, and later found dead on Sunday.

Al-Makura, a former governor of the state, described the killing as devastating and a great loss to the state and the country at large.

He enjoined security personnel to do all they could to apprehend those responsible for the killing.

“I am still shocked beyond words. I received the news of the killing of our party’s chairman in my state by gunmen with great shock and disbelief,” he said.

The senator said he had a very cordial working relationship with the late party man for over five years as the then chief executive of the state.

Al-Makura, who sympathised with the immediate family of the chairman and the people of the state, enjoined them to remain steadfast and united in the fight against insecurity.

The APC chapter in Delta State has commiserated with Governor Abdullahi Sule and the people of the state over the murder. of Shekwo.

In a statement by the state Chairman, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, the party lamented the “brutal and callous killing” of Shekwo.

The statement, made available to The Nation by the Publicity Secretary of the Delta APC, Sylvester Imonina (Esq.), described the late Shekwo as one who stood for the unity of Nigeria.