Former district court judge Michael Pattwell has said that Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe “should get a good PR person to help him” and that if he was in that situation he would “let it play out” and not resign.

The Chief Justice and the Supreme Court have “backed themselves into a corner” he told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

There was no law to back the stance taken by the other members of the Supreme Court, he said.

The former judge questioned how could they sit with Mr Justice Woulfe in the future. He added he could not see any efforts at impeachment succeeding, “political or otherwise”.

While he criticised the manner in which both former European Commissioner Phil Hogan and Mr Justice Woulfe dealt with the aftermath of the Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden, what had happened was “not serious enough” to warrant the resignation of the judge, Mr Pattwell said.

The Chief Justice Mr Justice Frank Clarke should not have “invented a sanction” that did not exist in law and he would have been better “keeping it to himself. There was nothing to back up what Mr Justice Clarke said; it was just an opinion, Mr Pattwell added.

“If I was Séamus Woulfe I would stay and let it play out.”

As Chief Justice, Mr Justice Clarke acts as president of the Supreme Court and the State’s highest judicial officer.

All of what had transpired had come about because “Dara Calleary jumped too soon” when he resigned as minister for agriculture”, Mr Pattwell said. “He set the tone then.”

While he had “never been a fan” of Mr Hogan, Mr Pattwell said that he had seemed to be doing a good job in Europe.

On the same programme, former Minister Shane Ross also said that the Supreme Court had backed itself into a corner on the issue. Retired chief justice Susan Denham had been asked to conduct an investigation, but her recommendation had been ignored by Mr Justice Clarke.

Politicians don’t want to touch the issue, he said.