Chief Gregory Duruiheakor, a former manager with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Chief Gregory Duruiheakor, has been killed by suspected assassins.

Duruiheakor was shot at his home in New Owerri area of Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He hailed from Atta in Njaba Local Government Area.

The assassins, according to The Nation, broke into his compound on Monday night.

One of his kinsmen who confirmed the incident said, “We are still shocked about Chief Duruiheakor’s death. Information we got is that they shot him in the chest and he died immediately. It is sad and we have called on the police to investigate this.”

Meanwhile, the Police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident, saying Duruiheakor died before he got to the hospital.

