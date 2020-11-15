By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

One suspected cultist popularly known as “Tiny” was allegedly shot dead in Ilorin in a gun duel on Saturday by some groups of police officers for allegedly terrorising his neighbours with gun shooting.

Media aide of the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki was quick to distance the incident from the program of 8th Year Memorial prayer for Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki which successfully took place some meters away.

Hon Abdulganiyu Abdulquadri in a statement in Ilorin said, among others that, “The incident has nothing to do with the prayers. To avoid any misrepresentation of facts, we urge all newsmen interested in publishing the facts to seek clarifications from the police and other security agencies as an investigation into the matter is said to have commenced.”

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident coincidentally occurred at a spacious mechanic shop around Commissioner way, GRA Ilorin which was a stone throw to Iloffa residence of the Sarakis while the Prayers for 8th-year remembrance of Dr Olusola Saraki was ongoing.

The suspected cultist, apparently tipsy, who came to drink in one of the “joints” in the Ilorin area was said to be shooting a pump rifle into the air, causing panic in the area.

The onlookers reportedly cautioned him but he was unperturbed, saying that he was testing his newly bought rifle, which he described as one in town.

Vanguard, however, learnt that the fear that the deadly attitude might wreck havoc on people in the area prompted some few police officers who were watching the incident some meters away to rescue the situation.

The suspected cultist was later found to be on the wanted list of the police for allegedly committing many atrocities in the state capital.

There was pandemonium in the area as the suspected cultist reportedly fired some gunshots at the approaching team of police officers in a vehicle but he was shot dead in an exchange of gunshots with them.

Contacted, the Spokesperson of Kwara state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident but said he has not been officially briefed.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, he said, “I heard about the incident, but I have not been officially briefed.” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria