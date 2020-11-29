A middle-aged man has been beaten to death by some residents of Omuo Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government area of Ekiti State after he was accused of attempting to kidnap a boy in the area.

Confirming and reacting to the development, the state police command warned residents against jungle justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the incident occurred at about 2 pm on Saturday when pupils were returning from a school programme.

A good samaritan who saw the alleged kidnapper grab the boy and forcefully dragged him into a nearby bush, raised an alarm and the mob at the scene beat the culprit to a coma.

A local said, “The suspect was trailing the boy home from school. When he realised that he had reached a bushy footpath, he pounced on him and started dragging him into the bush.”

“But a man who was looking from afar raised an alarm and the people caught him in the act and beat him.”

Confirming the incident, the police command in Ekiti state affirmed that the deceased was beaten to the point of death by the residents.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the man died immediately he got to the police station.

“The mob action was very thick, but the police tried and rescued him and the intention was to first take him to the station for cover before rushing him to the hospital for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, he died in the station as a result of the severe beating,” the PPRO said.

He said the corpse of the deceased had since been deposited in the morgue at the General Hospital, Omui Ekiti, while an investigation into the matter had commenced.

He cautioned resident of the state against taking the laws into their hands and embarking on acts of jungle justice, saying every suspect is presumed innocent until found guilty.

