Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said the suspected killers of late lawmaker, Musa Mante Baraza have been arrested and are being prosecuted.

Mohammed also said that the security operatives has also arrested his brother’s alleged kidnappers who was picked up after prayer in Bauchi metropolis on March 25 when the governor was battling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor made the disclosure when he received the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese, Most Rev. Bishop Hilary Dachelem at the Government House in Bauchi.

According to him, the suspects are currently being investigated to ascertain their levels of involvement in order to bring them to justice.

“My elder brother was abducted when I was in isolation but because of the good governance, we want to thank the Inspector General of Police who came with all the force including those who masterminded and killed our Member (of the House of Assembly). I want to use this opportunity to say that all of them have been arrested and they are facing the wrath of the law,” Mohammed said.

“We will not sleep, we will not leave any stone unturned to allow miscreants, hooligans and criminals to go scot-free. I am sending a warning that anybody who does that, they should be assured that we have a very good rapport and an arrangement with the Police and other security agencies to catch-up with them and that is what will stop the prevalence of crime.”

He said that criminality was going on at the state borders, particularly at Falgore forest around Ningi, Toro, Tafawa Balewa and Alkaleri local government areas of the state, “but we are happy that our security agencies are working very hard.

“You have seen what the Nigerian Air Force is doing, what the Nigerian Army and the Police. There have been kidnapping and abductions but because of the intensification of joint patrol, we have been able to secure the release of all those abducted by the kidnappers.

“There are some forests at the Liman Katagum area, criminals are harbouring, I assure you that we will do all we can with our Assembly to make sure that we rekit our security agencies, we give them support and even our traditional institutions, including you (the religious leaders) so that everyone will live up to his/her expectations.”

The late member, who represented Dass local government, was slain in his how town on August 14 and his two wives and a one year old daughter kidnapped.

Speaking earlier, the Catholic Bishop commended the governor for the efforts he has always put in to ensure security of lives and properties of all residents of the state irrespective of their religious, ethnic or political affiliations.

Dachelem said that the Catholic Diocese, with over 200,000 followers, will continue to do its best to promote peaceful coexistence in the state.

He commended the governor for the projects he has executed while in office particularly, road constructions, school renovations, constructions and renovations across the state.

