James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

An armed robbery suspect, Daniel Sunday has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police command with a Toyota Camry car he confessed snatched in Lagos.

A statement by the command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said, the suspect was arrested following an information received by the policemen attached to Ogere divisional headquarters

The information revealed that four men were sighted around Agunwarogo area of Ogere and their movement was suspicious.

Oyeyemi added, “Upon the information, the DPO Ogere division, CSP Abiodun Ayinde led his detectives to the scene where the four men were seen with a Toyota Camry car with registration number AAA 212 GJ”.

“The suspects took to flight immediately they sighted the policemen, but they were hotly chased by the team and one of them was eventually arrested after he has injured a policeman one PC Peter Olajide”.

“The vehicle was searched and the vehicle license bearing the phone number of the owner was seen in it”.

“A call was subsequently placed to the phone number and one Mrs. Phelomina who claimed to be the owner of the car confirmed that the car was snatched in ikoyi, Lagos at gunpoint.

Item recovered from the arrested suspect was a double edge dagger.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence department for discreet investigation.

The CP further directed that other members of the gang must be brought to book within the shortest possible period.

He therefore warned criminals to stay clear of Ogun State as the command will not allow them to have breathing space.

Vanguard News Nigeria