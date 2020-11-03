Voters go to polls in referendum on Trump amid fears president may not accept result
Voters gather during midnight voting as part of the first ballots cast in the US election in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, a village of 12 residents. Photograph: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
The mood is one of anxious trepidation in Washington DC as Americans go to the polls today in what is effectively a referendum on Donald Trump.
On the eve of election day last night, businesses were boarding up their windows, while fresh fencing was being erected around the White House as the sun set.
