World News Sydney Barber Will Be First Black Woman to Lead Midshipman at U.S. Naval Academy By John Ismay 3 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Sydney Barber will break one of the final leadership barriers in the Annapolis, Md., school’s 175-year history. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments