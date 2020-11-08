By Alistair Foster, Joanna Bell And Sophie Cockerham For The Mail On Sunday

Paris Hilton’s admiration of herself has hit a new level – she is claiming she invented the whole ‘celebrity appearance’ business.

‘Being invited to every party as a teenager was very exciting. But I parlayed it into a huge, lucrative business and invented getting paid to party,’ says the hotel heiress, 39.

‘In Las Vegas, when I was 20, I opened the Palms hotel, and that was the first celebrity appearance – from there, everyone started doing them.’

That’s right, Paris, no famous people ever had a night out before you did…

My lips are sealed, but…

Which British socialite has been spotted with a huge pout after copying the Los Angeles fashion for using extra lip filler during the Covid crisis?

Face masks are a nightmare for fashionistas because they hide their plumped-up mouths – so this Brit has copied her US chums by enlarging her lips even more to ensure their imprint can be seen through her face covering.

Yuck.