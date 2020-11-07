By Adamu Suleiman Sokoto

Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal has said Nigeria must take advantage of its abundant natural mineral resources for the economy to develop.

He noted an all-inclusive drive would deepen and strengthen Nigeria’s confidence by attracting industrial and economic technologies for its growth.

Tambuwal spoke at the official ground breaking of the $13 million (N45 billion) OCP Africa Fertilisers Nigeria Limited blending plant at the Kalambaina industrial area in Wamakko local government of Sokoto.

He said Sokoto has the capacity in human and material endowment to attract competitive private investors that will put the state in its rightful place of economic prosperity.

Besides, Tambuwal said the state had since outlined an economic rolling plan to drive its vision for profitable medium and large scale production venture in partnership with reputable business entities.

According to him: “We have to work with reality by developing our non oil sector and discourage over dependence on oil revenue source.”

“We have always strived to deepen the process of ensuring and realising the process of fertilizers production.

“We want to boost our food production capacity for sufficiency through actualising the fertilizer plant which is key in agricultural production.

“For over five years, our administration has been committed to pursuing a vision that would convincingly shift the state from the conventional civil service oriented system to a competing business economy. We want to see how best we can achieve positive economic base through aggressive drive.”

Country Manager/ Managing Director, OCP Africa Fertiliser Nigeria Ltd, Caleb Usoh, said the plant was designed as an agricultural centre of excellence with a capacity to produce over 200,000 metric tonnes per annum with training facilities for farmers, fertilisers blenders and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.

“The plant will have modern NPK fertilizer blending equipment, process blending /warehouse, administrative block,trailer park, other ancillary facilities and one stop shop for farmers to access training and all farm inputs.

“It is an opportunity to further boost Nigeria’s agricultural activities”, noting that Sokoto is one of the biggest agricultural hub full of opportunities for self-reliance for especially the youths.

“The FG agricultural agenda has leveraged Nigerians to partake in the drive for food production and sufficiency. We need to discourage importation of food which we can adequately produce through diversification,” he stated.