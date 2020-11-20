Tambuwal. Photo: AWTAMBUWAL

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has hinted that he will sponsor a bill in the National Assembly to end malicious petitions on corruption to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Tambuwal, speaking at the commissioning of the new Sokoto State office complex of the ICPC, revealed that the bill would seek to give petitioners a clear identity, which would, in turn, curtail false petitions.

His words: “We will push for a bill to the National Assembly that would seek petitioners to submit along with their petitions, affidavit, a petitioner’s photograph and signature to avoid malicious petitions.

“Besides salvaging the course of law, doing so may save the time of investigators, the police, and those involved in the fight against corruption.”

The governor also canvassed the strengthening of anti-corruption agencies in the country while urging the ICPC to, as much as possible, avoid frivolities and media trials in the discharge of its functions.

In his welcome address, Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, stated that the commission was empowered by law to set up offices in the 36 states of the Federation, adding that the Sokoto Office was the second of its kind to be commissioned after the Oyo State Office.

He said the Sokoto office was among the second phase of state offices that were established by ICPC in 2007 with only seven members of staff in a rented apartment but was relocated on account of constant flooding in the area coupled with its small size.

While appreciating former Governor Aliyu Wammako for approving the plot of land to the ICPC, Owosanoye also commended Tambuwal for providing a peaceful atmosphere that led to the early completion of the project.

He stated that the commission currently operates in 15 states of the country and would hopefully replicate the same structures in other states of the Federation where it does not have offices.

“It is our desire that state governments will collaborate with the commission in the pursuit of its mandate to eradicate corruption in the country,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Muhammad Sai’du Sifawa, commended ICPC for adhering to the rule of law in its operations, noting that the commission, which had been headed by respected judicial officers from inception, had consistently followed due process in the discharge of its functions.

On his part, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, Garba N. Shehu, commended ICPC for commissioning its office in Sokoto, adding that the new office would provide a conducive environment for the pursuit of ICPC’s mandate.