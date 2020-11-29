By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A middle-aged man simply identified as Richard on Saturday lost his life in a tanker explosion in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident occurred when the deceased was welding the upper compartment of an empty fuel Mack truck.

The Nation gathered that the tanker suddenly exploded and threw the deceased away to a distance, leaving him unconscious before he was later rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation.

He said, “On 28/11/2020 at about 2:30pm, there was a heavy explosion at a mechanic workshop, new road toll gate, Ogbunike.

“The incident took place when a welder, named Richard ‘m,’ surname yet unknown, was on top of an empty Fuel Mack Truck with REG number XA-740-CAL trying to weld the upper compartment.

“All of a sudden, the tanker exploded and threw away the welder two hundred metres away from the truck leaving him unconscious.

“Scene was visited by Police operatives attached to Ogbunike Division and the victim was rushed to Iyienu Hospital for treatment where he was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor.

“Meanwhile, the corpse was photographed and deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”