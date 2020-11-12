THE new popular legislators in 12th Parliament that started business on Tuesday have promised to actively engage the house on behalf of their electorates.

Speaking on different occasions on Tuesday after taking oath of office, some of the Parliamentarians said they will not remain silent and inactive as long as the interests of their voters are concerned.

High profile artist’s manager, Morogoro South-East constituent representative, Hamis Shaban Taletale alias ‘Babu Tale’ told reporters that any misconception about their participation in active debates is wrong.

“Let me tell Tanzanians that we are here to discuss issues in a very constructive manner, this house being full of CCM MPs doesn’t shut me up. Our desire is to protect our constitution and I pledge to go against anyone who goes against expectations of our voters,” he pointed out.

Mr Babu Tale, who manages Tanzanian mega star afro-pop artist Diamond Platinumz, added that he is conscious enough and will not be carried by any bandwagon decision(s).

On other hand, Kawe constituent Member of Parliament, Bishop Dr Josephat Gwajima said that the trust demonstrated by the voters to him during the election will not be taken for granted.

“Our people sent us here to represent them; we will not remain unruffled because we are almost one party (CCM) in the parliament. We will speak out in all angles east to west, up and down as long as those issues baffling our peoples are solved,” he commented.

However, Bishop Gwajima expressed his gratitude to Kawe residents for giving him landslide victory over his political rivalries including his predecessor, Halima Mdee from CHADEMA.

On her part, Bongo flavour sensational singer, Khadija Shaban code-named Keisha noted that the big number of CCM members in the Parliament will not be the reason for her to be inactive.

Ms Keisha believes that their majority in parliament would be an instrument to measure their democracy and efficiency in judging issues.

“That indicates the trust Tanzanians have on us, they believe in CCM. For instance, I represent people living with special needs; I should be active to fulfill my responsibility to wrestle for their needs,” she added.

Muheza constituent new Member of Parliament, bongo flavour guru, Hamis Mwinjuma dubbed Mwanafalsafa said the task put on them by the voters will be aired in the house and he will be there to defend.

The musician-cum-legislator said despite the fact that he represents Muheza constituents; he will represent all bongo flavor artists’ interests in the Parliament.

“My agreement with Muheza people during the campaign was to push for their developments, but that is not enough. I will stand firm to promote the music industry that I lived in the past 18 years; I know the challenges within like the palms of my hands,” he said.

Mr Mwinjuma added that his voters expect him to implement the CCM’s 2020 election manifesto; therefore, he will not remain silent if things will not be moving in the right direction.